Air Canada and Emirates sign strategic partnership, plan code-share deal

Air Canada and Emirates have signed a strategic partnership agreement and plan to establish a code-share relationship later this year.

The airlines say the deal will create more options for customers when travelling on their networks.

They say the code-share deal will offer improved choices for Air Canada customers for travel to the United Arab Emirates and to destinations beyond Dubai.

Emirates customers will see an improved travel experience when travelling to Toronto and other key destinations where Air Canada flies.

The airlines say they will also establish reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and reciprocal lounge access for qualifying customers.

They say further details of the partnership and specific code-share routes will be announced when they are finalized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.