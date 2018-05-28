Air Baltic signs deal to buy 30 C Series jets, plus options for 30 more
A plane comes in for a landing at a Bombardier plant in Montreal, Thursday, May 14, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 7:37AM EDT
MONTREAL - Bombardier Inc. says Air Baltic Corp. has signed a deal to buy 30 CS300 aircraft with options and purchase rights for 30 more.
Based on the list price, the firm order is valued at about $3.8 billion.
If the options and purchase rights are exercised in full, the value of the deal will increase to about $7.7 billion.
Deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The agreement builds upon an earlier order by the airline for 20 CS300 aircraft. AirBaltic is currently operating eight CS300 jets.
Bombardier says the deal makes airBaltic the largest European C Series customer and the second largest customer worldwide.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- China approves 13 new Ivanka Trump trademarks in 3 months
- Variable rate mortgages may offer savings for borrowers in current environment
- Canadian employers content to avoid costs and headaches of providing childcare
- European stocks drop amid Italy uncertainty, oil falls again
- Vancouver files claim against owners of vessel that leaked fuel in 2015