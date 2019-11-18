MONTREAL - Aimia Inc. has reached a deal with a group of dissident shareholders to revise its board of directors and buy back up to $125 million worth of its shares.

The agreement ends a dispute with the group led by Charles Frischer that had sought to overthrow half of Aimia's eight-member board.

Aimia sold its flagship Aeroplan program to Air Canada earlier this year. The deal left Aimia with significant cash on hand, but also questions about its future.

Under the terms of the shareholder agreement, the company has agreed to a plan to reconstitute its board no later than Feb. 28, 2020, ahead of the company's next annual meeting, to be held no later than April 30, 2020.

A request for a special meeting of shareholders has been also withdrawn by the requisitioning dissident shareholders and Aimia and Mittleman Brothers LLC, the company's largest shareholder, have agreed to end their legal fight.

All six of the company's current, non-management directors, excluding Philip Mittleman, have confirmed that they will not stand for election to the board at the company's 2020 annual meeting.