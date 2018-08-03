

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Aimia Inc. says it has a new deal for Toronto-based Porter Airlines to become a preferred Canadian airline for the Aeroplan loyalty points program as of July 2020, when the current arrangement with Air Canada ends.

The announcement follows Aimia's rejection of a bid for Aeroplan from an Air Canada-led group that includes the key Aeroplan credit card partners Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Visa Canada.

Porter's fleet of aircraft is only a fraction the size of Air Canada's but Aimia has also been in discussions with the Oneworld airline alliance, whose members include British Airways, American Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

Aimia chief executive Jeremy Rabe says that his company's plan is to strengthen its air offering after July 2020.

Aimia announced Thursday that it had formally rejected an offer for Air Canada and its partners to buy the Aeroplan program and assume the responsibility for honouring about $2 billion worth of points that consumers have accumulated.

"This is a unique opportunity for Porter to join a well-established travel loyalty program and, in the future, reach its vast member base to aggressively promote our airline," said Michael Deluce, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines. "Our current VIPorter members will benefit from Aeroplan's enhanced range of loyalty services, with an ability to earn and redeem points with a growing network of airlines and other brands."

Points from Porter's existing VIPorter loyalty program will be converted into Aeroplan Miles when the agreement becomes effective in 2020. Porter passengers will then be able to earn and redeem Aeroplan Miles on all Porter flights, plus across the growing Aeroplan collection of more than 75 travel and retail partners. This includes international airlines covering much of the globe.

"Today's announcement with Porter is consistent with our strategy to further differentiate and strengthen our air offering come July 2020," said Jeremy Rabe, Chief Executive Officer, Aimia. "We've committed to our five million members that they will be able to choose any seat on any airline, anywhere, any time with the new Aeroplan program. By adding Porter, Canada's top-rated airline, as a preferred airline partner as of July 2020, we will deliver our members industry-leading value on many popular routes."

The VIPorter loyalty status program will be maintained beyond June 2020 to deliver benefits for frequent flyers, such as priority boarding, complimentary seat selection and checked baggage allowances. Other details will be communicated to members before that time.