After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
In this Dec. 21, 2016, file photo an employee of Amazon PrimeNow stacks shelves for customers making last minute holiday orders at a distribution hub in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 12:08PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Amazon, facing a backlash from longtime warehouse workers who say its US$15 hourly minimum wage wouldn't benefit them, will now get a bigger raise.
The company says adjustments are being made this week, and workers who already made $15 an hour will get more than the $1 extra an hour promised last week. Amazon says the raise will differ by warehouse.
A worker at a Maryland warehouse, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired, says employees were told Tuesday that they would now get a raise of $1.25 an hour after Nov. 1. That's 25 cents more an hour than what they were told last week.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Deciem founder says he's closing all stores, alleges 'major criminal activity'
- After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
- WestJet CEO says new routes between Calgary and Europe a 'game-changer'
- North American stock markets slide lower, loonie lower against U.S. dollar
- Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers