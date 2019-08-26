

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Aerospace workers are "sounding the alarm" to coax concrete commitments to help secure their sector's future in Canada from the federal parties ahead of the coming election.

In a new report, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) warns of "the absence of a long-term vision," which could cause problems down the line despite the industry's healthy employment and output.

The 130-page document recommends implementing a pan-Canadian strategy to better co-ordinate industry efforts.

David Chartrand, head of the union's Quebec chapter, says other parts of the world are growing their aerospace sectors through "concrete action."

He also says a pan-Canadian strategy must help Quebec -- which houses half of the Canadian aerospace sector -- reinforce one of its "most important economic pillars."

In March, a study by the Canadian Aviation and Aerospace Council found that employees in those fields are generally older than the average Canadian worker.

The study says about one-third of Canada's aerospace workforce will retire within five years, resulting in a need for 55,000 new workers by 2025.