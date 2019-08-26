Aerospace industry sounds 'alarm' on the eve of the federal election
Bombardier Aerospace employees leave a special meeting where the reviewed the partnership between the Quebec aircraft manufacturer and Airbus for the C Series in Montreal, Sunday, March 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 26, 2019 11:54AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Aerospace workers are "sounding the alarm" to coax concrete commitments to help secure their sector's future in Canada from the federal parties ahead of the coming election.
In a new report, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) warns of "the absence of a long-term vision," which could cause problems down the line despite the industry's healthy employment and output.
The 130-page document recommends implementing a pan-Canadian strategy to better co-ordinate industry efforts.
David Chartrand, head of the union's Quebec chapter, says other parts of the world are growing their aerospace sectors through "concrete action."
He also says a pan-Canadian strategy must help Quebec -- which houses half of the Canadian aerospace sector -- reinforce one of its "most important economic pillars."
In March, a study by the Canadian Aviation and Aerospace Council found that employees in those fields are generally older than the average Canadian worker.
The study says about one-third of Canada's aerospace workforce will retire within five years, resulting in a need for 55,000 new workers by 2025.
