The Aeroplan rewards program is apologizing over a recent online survey that asked questions on hot-button topics that many users found offensive.

The survey asked Aeroplan members to share their thoughts on shopping and services, but it also included questions on whether immigration threatened “the purity of the country,” whether males should be considered the head of households, and whether traditional marriage was the only way to form a family.

Several users complained about the tone of the questions on Twitter, prompting Aeroplan to respond that it would be deleting all of the data collected from the poll.

“This survey in no way reflects our opinions or values,” the company said. “We apologize for sending it out and will be deleting all of the data collected from it.”

Aeroplan's owner, Aimia, said in an email to CTV News that the company should have reviewed the questionnaire more thoroughly before distributing it.

“We apologize to any members who were offended by the questions in the survey, which we had not properly reviewed internally,” Aimia’s senior director of communications Christa Poole wrote.

“After looking into it, we found there are aspects of the survey that don’t meet the standards we hold ourselves to in terms of the kind of information we gather in order to provide the best program for our members.”

She reiterated that data collected from Aeroplan members through the survey will be deleted. They have also asked their research partner, Montreal-based market research firm CROP, to do the same.

Poole added that the survey itself is “a proprietary longitudinal research survey” conducted by CROP over the past 30 years to measure social change, and has been used by multiple Canadian organizations.

Here are some of the questions that @Aeroplan was asking its customers in an online survey. Luckily, a woman complained. But....SINISTER? pic.twitter.com/bOHmIa2s6j — CJ Frederick (@PoweredbyPoodle) April 2, 2018

We apologize for any offense caused by the questions in this survey. It does not reflect our values as a company and we will be deleting all data gathered from it. — Aeroplan (@Aeroplan) April 2, 2018

Suggest you tighten your procedures and vet your contractors. As a multi-decade Aeroplan member I find the insensitivity and lack of awareness demonstrated by the questions in this survey to be surprising from a Canadian company. #aeroplan — Doogie Bliss (@DoogieBliss) April 2, 2018