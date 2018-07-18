Aecon Group joint venture wins Enbridge Line 3 replacement contract
Enbridge company logos are shown on display at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, May 12, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 9:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- Aecon Group Inc. says its joint venture with Robert B. Somerville Co. Ltd. has won a $282-million contract for a work on Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 replacement project in Manitoba.
The work includes constructing 92.2 kilometres of pipeline in the area of Brandon, Man., and 96.5 km of pipeline near Morden, Man.
Construction is expected to start in August and be mostly completed by the end of the year.
The joint venture recently completed work on the Line 3 replacement project in Saskatchewan.
The replacement project is to restore Line 3's capacity to 760,000 barrels per day, thus adding 375,000 bpd of export capacity into the United States when it comes on stream in late 2019 or early 2020.
Enbridge has estimated the cost of the Canadian segment of the project at $5.3 billion, with an additional $3.8 billion for the U.S. segment.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Aecon Group joint venture wins Enbridge Line 3 replacement contract
- SNC-Lavalin and Holtec form joint venture to decommission nuclear plants
- Aeroplan members targeted in phishing scam
- Almost a third of Canadians 'very stressed about money,' report finds
- Trudeau seeks 'paths forward' after Greyhound's western withdrawal