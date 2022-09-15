Adobe builds collaborative design muscle with US$20B deal for Figma
Adobe Inc will buy startup Figma for about US$20 billion in its biggest deal, the Photoshop maker said on Thursday, bulking up on applications that support online collaboration amid a global shift to hybrid working.
The cash-and-stock deal will give Adobe ownership of a company whose online collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is used by firms ranging from Zoom Video Communications to AirBnB and Coinbase.
"The combination of Adobe and Figma is transformational and will accelerate our vision for collaborative creativity," Adobe Chief Executive Shantanu Narayen said in a statement.
Adobe has sharpened its focus on the collaboration tools space in recent years through acquisitions. It acquired work management platform Workfront in 2020 and cloud-based video collaboration platform Frame.io last year.
Still, shares fell 13% in early trading. Some analysts pointed to the size of the deal that could require Adobe to raise debt. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.87 billion as of Sept. 2.
"We're disappointed for the price paid for the company (Figma)," said David Wagner, portfolio manager and equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors that owns a 1.5% stake in Adobe.
"It tends to not be a great sign when a company has to acquire to defend share. It's not a sustainable solution."
A CNBC report last month said thousands of Microsoft employees were utilizing Figma, putting pressure on the close relationship shared by the software giant with Adobe. Distribution across machines running on Windows helped Adobe gain ubiquity and the companies also sync their products across platforms.
The deal is expected to close in 2023 and San Francisco-based Figma will continue to be led by co-founder and Chief Executive Dylan Field. Either company will have to pay a termination fee of $1 billion if they scrap the deal.
Meanwhile, Adobe's fourth-quarter revenue forecast of $4.52 billion came in below the $4.58 billion estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Third-quarter profit also fell nearly 6%, reflecting the hit from a stronger dollar and higher costs.
Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadians charging slightly less to primary credit cards than year ago: study
A new study shows Canadians are charging slightly less to their primary credit cards than they did a year ago as inflation remains high and buy now, pay later services grow more prominent.
Canadians are rethinking their financial goals post-pandemic: poll
A new study has found that the pandemic provided Canadians the opportunity to rethink their financial goals, with many moving, switching careers and planning to travel.
opinion | These are some of the best part-time jobs for university students in Canada
The average cost of tuition hit $6,693 for the 2021/2022 year, according to StatCan, and more students are scrambling for ways to afford the increased cost. Contributor Christoper Liew breaks down some of the best-paying jobs that provide an excellent opportunity for post-secondary students to earn a side income.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio up in second quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income moved higher in the second quarter as the level of debt grew faster than their earnings.
Rent-to-own: What is it and is it right for you?
Amid increasingly high mortgage and interest rates, Canadians struggling to get into the housing market are looking into rent-to-own as an alternative route to homeownership.
Canadians vulnerable to 'payment shock' as debt, interest rates climb, experts say
Canadians are increasingly vulnerable to 'payment shock' as higher household debt levels collide with oversized interest rate hikes.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Average non-mortgage debt tops $21,000, up 2.4 per cent from last year, Equifax says
Equifax Canada says total consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion in the second quarter, up 8.2 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.