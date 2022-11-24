Adidas launches probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West
Adidas AG on Thursday said it has launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Kanye West, after the German sporting goods maker last month ended its partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.
Adidas said it initiated the probe after receiving an anonymous letter making several allegations against the musician, who now goes by Ye.
The investigation follows a report by Rolling Stone magazine that detailed alleged incidents of inappropriate behaviour by Ye toward staff and prospective employees. Rolling Stone cited interviews with more than two dozen former Yeezy and Adidas staff.
According to the magazine, former members of the team sent an anonymous letter to Adidas in which they said senior leaders at the company were aware of Ye's behaviour, but had turned a "blind eye" and "turned their moral compass off."
"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," an Adidas spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
"However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."
Ye could not be immediately reached for comment. News of the probe was first reported by the Financial Times on Thursday.
Union Investment, which owns a 0.76% stake in Adidas, wrote to the company asking for more information about the claims.
"Adidas needs to disclose when the management and the supervisory board was first informed about the internal allegations," Janne Werning, who heads ESG Capital Markets & Stewardship at Union Investment, said in a statement to Reuters.
Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as antisemitic.
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca