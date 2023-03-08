Adidas earnings take beating on breakup with Ye, China slump
Adidas' breakup with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and the inability to sell his popular Yeezy line of shoes helped batter earnings at the end of last year, leading to a net loss of 513 million euros (US$540 million).
The fourth-quarter loss, also attributed to higher supply costs and slumping revenue in China, contrasts with a profit of 213 million euros in the same period a year ago, the German shoe and sportswear maker said Wednesday.
More losses could be ahead as the company forecast a 500 million-euro hit to earnings this year if it decides not to repurpose the remaining Yeezy products it has in stock. The company is predicting a 2023 operating loss of 700 million euros.
Adidas split with Ye in October following the rapper's antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, facing pressure along with other brands to end ties. The company is now grappling to find ways to replace its banner Yeezy line, which analysts have said amounted to as much as 15 per cent of its net income.
CEO Bjorn Gulden said in a statement that 2023 would be "a transition year" and "we can then start to build a profitable business again in 2024."
Fourth-quarter net sales were up a bare 1.3 per cent at 5.21 billion euros from the same quarter a year ago, held back by around 600 million euros in lost revenue by the decision to halt the partnership with Ye.
The company also cited a revenue drop in China of about 50 per cent and higher costs for supplies and shipping, which could not be offset by higher prices.
For the full year, the Herzogenaurach, Germany-based company said it made net profit of 638 million euros on sales that rose 6 per cent, to 22.5 billion euros.
The company also said it would be replacing its top sales and marketing executives. Global sales head Roland Auschel will leave the company after 33 years and be succeeded by Arthur Hoeld, now head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Brian Grevy, head of global brands, will step down March 31. CEO Gulden will take responsibility for his product and marketing activities.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.