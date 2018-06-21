

Relaxnews





A&W will become the first national burger chain in Canada to put the much-hyped plant-based burger on its menu.

The fast food chain has struck a partnership with Beyond Meat that will bring the plant-based burgers to its 925 locations across Canada starting July 9.

Beyond Meat and other brands like it, notably Impossible Burger, were developed specifically to look, smell, cook and taste like regular meat.

The Beyond Meat burger is touted as a healthier and environmentally friendly alternative to animal proteins, that mimics the smell and taste of beef.

The plant-based burger patty is made from protein-rich pulse crops, like peas, and mung beans.

Beyond Burger is also in TGI Friday restaurants, while rival Impossible Burger is sold at U.S. burger chain White Castle.