Business

    • A Tesla driver to pay $23K in restitution for a 2019 Los Angeles crash that killed 2 people

    LOS ANGELES -

    A Tesla driver will pay more than $23,000 in restitution for the deaths of two people during a 2019 car crash in a Los Angeles suburb, a decision announced the same day that the automaker recalled nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S.

    Wednesday's court hearing wrapped up a case believed to be the first time in the U.S. prosecutors brought felony charges against a motorist who was using a partially automated driving system. It was among a series of deadly crashes investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that led to this week's recall.

    The recall affects more than two million Tesla vehicles and will update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot. It came after a two-year federal investigation into crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use.

    The Tesla driver in the Los Angeles case, Kevin Aziz Riad, pleaded no contest to two counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Despite facing more than seven years behind bars, a judge sentenced him to probation in June.

    Aziz Riad's attorney, Peter Johnson, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.

    Authorities say Aziz Riad, a limousine service driver, was at the wheel of a Tesla Model S that was moving at 74 miles per hour (119 kilometres per hour) when it left a freeway and ran a red light on a local street in Gardena, California, on Dec. 29, 2019.

    The Tesla, which was using Autopilot at the time, struck a Honda Civic at an intersection, and the car's occupants, Gilberto Alcazar Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Nieves-Lopez, died at the scene. Their families have separately filed civil lawsuits against Aziz Riad and Tesla that are ongoing.

    Donald Slavik, who is representing Alcazar Lopez's family, said while they are appreciative of any restitution, it's "a very small amount of the damages" they have suffered. Their suit is scheduled to go to trial next year.

    "The recently announced recall, if it limits the use of Autopilot to controlled access highways, would likely have prevented this tragic incident," Slavik said in an email Friday.

    An attorney for the Nieves-Lopez family also did not respond to a request for comment.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News