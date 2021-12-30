'A real Canadian dream story': Refugee-turned-CEO on being named to Order of Canada

Lebanese-Canadian businessman and philanthropist Mohamad Fakih, who was named to the Order of Canada on Wednesday, says that for immigrants, the Canadian dream is alive and well.

"This is a real Canadian dream story," Fakih told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

Fakih was among the 135 people named to the Order of Canada for his business and community leadership, as well as his philanthropic contributions.

He is the founder and CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, an Ontario-based chain of Middle Eastern restaurants with dozens of locations spread across three countries. His charitable work includes raising millions of dollars in aid after the devastating explosion in Lebanon in 2020 and providing thousands of free meals for frontline health-care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has also given more than 100 refugees jobs amid the Syrian refugee crisis.

Fakih, who came to Canada as a refugee from Lebanon at the age of 16, says he arrived with $1,000 in his pocket and there were nights he didn't have food or the money to afford a meal. Now, he's being celebrated with one of the country's highest honours.

"I love this country. It just means the world to me," he said. "To every immigrant that came here with the Canadian dream, that dream is real and that dream exists."

It was during the Lebanese Civil War, which lasted from 1975 to 1990, when Fakih says he first learned the importance of supporting one's community.

"I saw my parents coming out and helping people in the most difficult time," he said. "You give back not only when you're comfortable to do so, but when it's harder to do so, and you give back when [people] need it."

He added that is it important to give back "because when you give back you don't only help the people that you're donating to or you're cooking for, you're showing them that support to even help yourself and you set an example."

Fakih says he couldn't have built his food empire alone, acknowledging the work done by his employees at every level, as well as the support from friends and family. He wants to share his Order of Canada recognition with the people that helped him achieve success along the way.

"No one can achieve any success on their own," he said. "I owe the success to a lot of people, to my friends, to the community, and most importantly, the team that supported me all the way from the dishwasher to the highest executive at Paramount. I owe them that success and I share with them that award as well to my family and my children and my wife."

Fakih also offered encouragement to struggling business owners across the country who are trying to keep their companies afloat during the pandemic, suggesting they foster a culture where team members look out for one another and their communities.

"I know it could be lonely out there. I would say kindness and purpose is the answer to all those tough times," he said. "We will defeat COVID-19. We will defeat every struggle we have in Canada because this Canadian dream has promised us to be all of us together. We will reach all our goals and I want people to actually flip that pyramid and put people first put the community first and the profits will come and better days will come."

Fakih noted that he wants his legacy not just to be about his success, but to highlight the work he's done within the community.