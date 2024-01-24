Business

    • A key senator accuses Boeing leaders of putting profits over safety. Her committee plans hearings

    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    Congress is poised to join the scrutiny of Boeing, with a key senator blasting the company's leadership on Wednesday and saying she plans to hold hearings on safety lapses at the aircraft maker.

    Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., met with Boeing CEO David Calhoun to discuss incidents, including one this month in which a panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner as it flew three miles (five kilometres) above Oregon.

    Cantwell said she told Calhoun that quality engineering and safety must be the company's top priorities.

    "The American flying public and Boeing line workers deserve a culture of leadership at Boeing that puts safety ahead of profits," said Cantwell, who represents the state where Boeing assembles 737s.

    Cantwell said the Senate Commerce, Science & Transportation Committee, which she chairs, will hold hearings "to investigate the root causes of these safety lapses." No dates were announced.

    The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident on an Alaska Airlines Max 9. NTSB officials have said they are looking into whether bolts that help secure a panel called a door plug were missing before the plane took off from Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 5. The blowout left a hole in the side of the plane, but pilots were able to land safely.

    The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into whether Boeing and its suppliers followed proper safety procedures during manufacturing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News