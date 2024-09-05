A Canadian airline is changing its check-in deadline for all flights. Here's why

Travellers will have to check in 15 minutes earlier than usual according to Air Canada's new cutoff time for all flights.

Effective Sept. 4, check-in and baggage drop-off will close 60 minutes before departure — an increase from the previous cutoff time of 45 minutes, the airline confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca Wednesday.

"This change ensures a smoother, more efficient boarding and baggage loading process, and gives everyone peace of mind in preparation for takeoff," Air Canada said in a statement.

According to the airline, the updated cutoff time excludes flights departing from the Toronto Island (YTZ) airport and landline bus services.

Travellers can also choose to check in online, which gives a 24-hour window prior to the flight.

Those who prefer to check in at the airport should ensure they arrive early in advance of the check-in deadlines, Air Canada advised.

"Make sure you've checked in, have your boarding pass and have dropped off your bags before the end of the check-in period for your flight," the airline warns on its website.

"Remember, once the baggage counter closes, we can't accept any more bags," it added.

Air Canada says you can drop off bags as early as four hours before your flight's departure.