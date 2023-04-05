60,000 rechargeable LED mirrors recalled in Canada due to fire hazard

Health Canada is recalling a line of rechargeable LED vanity mirrors over concerns that the lithium-ion battery could overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The recall affects more than 60,000 Sunter Rechargeable LED Vanity Mirrors sold in Canada. The affected products have the date sticker "03/2022" or "04/2022" on the underside of the base and were sold from May 2022 to February 2023.

Since March 20, 2023, there have been six reports of battery-overheating in Canada, and five of these incidents caused property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Health Canada is urging customers who purchased the affected products to immediately remove the battery. The mirrors can continue to be used without the battery, using the AC adapter and charging cable plugged in.

Customers can also contact Blackstone International Ltd., the distributor of the mirrors, to obtain a free replacement battery at 1-800-485-4286, by email, or through the company's website.