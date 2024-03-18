6 most common credit score myths debunked

Forecast: Record-breaking warmth in Western Canada, cold and snow elsewhere
A dose of sunshine is expected to warm up Western Canada, while cooler temperatures and snow are forecast elsewhere in the country.
Thirty years ago, a large percentage of the population didn’t care about their credit. The only reason credit was important was if you were getting a mortgage on a home or financing a new vehicle.
Even then, the information on your credit report was limited and lenders had to rely more on your income history than your credit history.
Now, it seems like you need credit for everything, from renting an apartment to getting a cell phone or even qualifying for student loans. As we’ve become more dependent on credit, a lot of myths have arisen around credit building and credit scores.
Below, I’ll debunk some of the most prevalent credit score myths and explain the real truth, so you can start improving your score.
How many times have you heard somebody tell you that credit cards are bad? I’ve heard it a lot, mostly from individuals who feel credit card companies have burned them.
In reality, credit cards can be one of the best ways to build your credit score. The key is to use them wisely.
If you use a credit card the wrong way and don’t understand how credit card interest works, they can quickly send your credit into a downward spiral.
Here’s what using a credit card the “right way” looks like:
A good rewards credit card can actually help put money back in your pocket by helping you earn cash back on everyday expenses and allowing you to accumulate points that can be redeemed for travel, vacation, and other rewards.
Contrary to popular belief, checking your credit score will never hurt your score. In fact, you can check your credit report for free from Canada’s two major credit bureaus - Equifax and Trans Union.
What can hurt your credit is applying for new lines of credit, as this initiates what’s called a “hard credit check.”
This typically isn’t anything to worry about if you’re only doing it periodically - maybe once or twice a year. However, if you’re constantly initiating hard credit checks and seeking out new credit, it can decrease your score and flag you as a high-risk borrower, as it makes you appear more desperate.
All debt isn’t bad debt. In fact, your credit diversity, which is how many varieties of credit you have in your name, is actually a key factor in determining your overall credit score.
A diverse credit profile could look like this:
The key here is that you remain in good standing with all of your lines of credit. Creditors and lenders like to see individuals who are responsible borrowers. Not having enough lines of credit can make you appear inexperienced to lenders and can actually lower your score.
Just because you start earning more doesn’t mean your credit will go up. I’ve met individuals who are millionaires on paper, but who have rock-bottom credit because of poor financial decisions in their past.
That being said, earning more money can help you improve your credit, as it gives you more money that you can use to settle past debts, catch up on payments, and begin building a positive payment history again.
You don’t need to carry over a balance on your credit card to build good credit. It is a good idea to use your credit cards and pay them off, as this builds payment history. If there’s nothing to pay off on your credit card, then you won’t have a payment history.
However, it’s in your best interest to pay your card off before the end of each billing cycle, as this generates a timely credit payment report and prevents interest charges and late fees from accumulating on top of your balance.
Just because you have a 750 credit score doesn’t mean that you can walk into a car dealership and finance the most expensive car on the lot or get approved for a $25,000 credit card.
That’s simply not how it works.
Before giving you a line of credit or approving you for a loan, lenders will also look at your current income and your income-to-debt ratio.
If your income doesn’t show that you can comfortably afford to pay back the amount financed, having a great credit score won’t help you. That being said, having a good credit score can definitely help you secure more favourable loan terms (for example, lower interest rates), if you have the money to back it up.
It’s important to stay on top of your credit and treat it responsibly. If you make the wrong choices, you could easily end up in a situation where you’ll spend years trying to rebuild your credit.
However, if you pay your bills on time and use credit responsibly, it will make your life a lot easier by helping you get approved for lower-interest financing, credit cards with great rewards programs, lower security deposits and other benefits.
Keep on reading for more tips on how to get out of debt quicker and start building your credit!
Despite unseasonably high temperatures, the start of spring is bound to bring some snow, showers and sunshine with it, one climatologist says.
William Majcher is accused of being a foreign agent for China, and charged under the Security of Information Act, the law used in Canada to prosecute alleged spies and turncoats.
A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.
Many Germans believed their country had developed an immunity to nationalism and assertions of racial superiority after confronting the horrors of its Nazi past through education and laws to outlaw persecution. They were wrong.
The vernal equinox arrives on Tuesday, marking the start of the spring season for the Northern Hemisphere. Here's what to know about how we split up the year using the Earth's orbit.
Got injured using a new medical device? Did a grocery store product make you sick? Bought a defective plumbing tool that caused major damage? CTVNews.ca asked class-action lawyers about consumer rights and what they should do when things go wrong.
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
A milder winter and steadily warming temperatures are having a significant impact on the sleep patterns and movement of Ontario’s wildlife, with at least one expert saying it’s unclear how climate change will impact ecosystems long-term.
Jury selection is expected to begin today in the trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago.
An upward trend of record-breaking daily temperatures is reaching areas throughout Canada, including regions of Alberta, British Columbia and Yukon.
Crews are working a wildfire that was discovered in B.C.’s Okanagan Sunday afternoon.
A decade ago, President Vladimir Putin seized Crimea from Ukraine, a bold land grab that set the stage for Russia to invade its neighbour in 2022.
A new Banksy mural drew crowds to a London street on Monday, even before the elusive graffiti artist confirmed that the work was his.
Pakistani airstrikes targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighbouring Afghanistan early on Monday, killing at least eight people and drawing return fire from the Afghan Taliban, officials said.
North Korea has shipped around 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia since last year to help support its war in Ukraine, South Korea's defence minister said Monday.
Israeli forces launched another raid on the Gaza Strip's largest hospital early Monday, saying Hamas militants had regrouped there and had fired on them from inside the compound, where Palestinian officials say tens of thousands of people have been sheltering.
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
Members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, where they're expected to offer tributes to Brian Mulroney.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
Some experts say one of the best ways to fight a rising tide of medical misinformation on social media is to drown it out with captivating content backed by science, and Deshauer, an Ontario-based internal medicine and rheumatology specialist, is among a growing cohort of doctors and researchers doing just that.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
Matthew Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, is opening up about the 'Friends' star months after his death at the age of 54.
A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of actress and model Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, leaving two people injured.
Byron Janis, a renowned American concert pianist and composer who broke barriers as a Cold War era culture ambassador and later overcame severe arthritis that nearly robbed him of his playing abilities, has died. He was 95.
Title fraud refers to when the ownership or title of a property is fraudulently changed or documents are forged to allow a fraudster to illegally sell or refinance the property. The issue gained prominence last year amid two Toronto police investigations in which homes were allegedly listed for sale without the owners' knowledge, including one where the home was sold.
With the advent of self-filing software, the majority of people are able to file their own taxes without professional guidance, or the cost that goes along with it. But the key is understanding when to recruit extra help.
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names, plus read our Irish language hacks so you can figure out names yourself.
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Joey Votto sure knows how to make an instant impression, going deep on the first pitch he faced as a member of his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and the Orlando Magic pulled away from Toronto for a 111-96 victory on Sunday night, handing the Raptors their seventh straight loss.
The story of March Madness figures to look a lot like the story of the regular season that led up to it: a healthy cross-section of very good teams, few dominant ones and no strong consensus on who's the best bet to be cutting down nets at the Final Four in Arizona.
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
