3M agrees to pay US$6 billion to settle earplug lawsuits from U.S. service members
Chemical and consumer product manufacturer 3M has agreed to pay US$6 billion to settle numerous lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced hearing loss or other serious injuries after using faulty earplugs made by the company.
The settlement, consisting of US$5 billion in cash and US$1 billion in 3M stock, will be made in payments that will run through 2029. The agreement announced by the Minnesota company on Tuesday marks a resolution to one of the largest mass torts in U.S. history.
Hundreds of thousands of veterans and current service members have reportedly sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplug products. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the products -- which were intended to protect ears from close range firearms and other loud noises -- to loosen slightly and allow hearing damage, according to Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis, & Overholtz PLLC, one of the law firms representing plaintiffs.
In an online summary about the Combat Arms Earlplug litigation, the Florida-based law firm notes that 3M previously agreed to pay US$9.1 million to settle a lawsuit on behalf of the government alleging the company knowingly supplied defective earplugs to the U.S. military. And since 2019, the firm added, 3M has lost 10 of 16 cases that have gone to trial -- awarding millions of dollars to plaintiffs to date.
Tuesday's agreement "represents a tremendous victory for the thousands of men and women who bravely served our country and returned home with life-altering hearing injuries," attorneys representing the plaintiffs said in a joint statement. "We are proud to have obtained this settlement, which ensures that those who suffered hearing damage will receive the justice and compensation they so rightly deserve."
In Tuesday's announcement, 3M maintained that the agreement -- which includes all claims in Florida's multi-district litigation, co-ordinated state court action in Minnesota, and potential future claims -- was not an admission of liability.
"The products at issue in this litigation are safe and effective when used properly," the company wrote. "3M is prepared to continue to defend itself in the litigation if certain agreed terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled."
3M has previously tried to reduce exposure to the earplug litigation through bankruptcy court, the Wall Street Journal reported. In 2022, Aearo filed for bankruptcy as a separate company, accepting responsibility for claims, but the filing was later dismissed in U.S. bankruptcy court.
Beyond the earplug litigation, 3M in June agreed to pay at least US$10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds. The deal would compensate water providers for pollution with per- and polyfluorinated substances, also known as "forever chemicals."
The agreement hasn't been finalized yet. Last month, 22 attorneys general urged a federal court to reject the proposed settlement, saying it lets manufacturer 3M off too easily.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
-
-
-
-
-
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.