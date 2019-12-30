TORONTO -- More than 15,000 snowblowers have been recalled due to possible bursting plastic wheel rims.

Four brands sold at Home Depot, Rona, Canadian Tire, Home Hardware and other retailers between July 2004 and March 2006 are included in the Dec. 30 recall.

Over-inflated tires can cause the plastic wheel rims to burst, the Health Canada notice says, “posing a risk of lacerations and fractures.” As of Dec. 17, the manufacturer MTD Products Ltd. had received 36 reports of injuries in Canada.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact MTD for a free set of replacement wheel rim assemblies made of steel,” the notice reads.

The affected snowblowers include seven different models of the following brand names: MTD Yard Machines, Troy-Bilt, Yard Machines and Yardworks. Most models were sold at Canadian Tires.