A government funding announcement involving Canada’s largest grocery store operator has some people questioning why public dollars are going to a large and profitable company.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna announced Monday that the government is giving Loblaw Companies Ltd. $12 million to install lower-emission refrigeration systems in 370 of its stores.

The company says the new refrigeration systems will reduce its overall carbon footprint by 23 per cent.

The money is coming from a $450-million federal fund designed to help businesses, not-for-profit groups and lower-tier governments cut their emissions levels.

News of the funding received a largely negative reaction on social media, with people questioning the merits of giving government money to Loblaw, a company which reported $221 million in profit in its fourth quarter.

Some Twitter users also questioned the wisdom of giving $12 million to a company that has admitted to taking part in an industry-wide, 16-year conspiracy to fix the price of bread.

Others noted that Loblaw shareholders recently voted down a motion to pay all of the company’s employees a living wage.

Opposition politicians also weighed in, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh saying the government should not be “prioritizing handouts to rich corporations” and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier saying “corporate parasites” prefer “lobbying politicians” to “offering a better product or service.”

By working together, we can take action on climate change in a way that benefits all Canadians. Thanks for taking action for our environment, @LoblawCo, and for cutting pollution — the equivalent of taking 50,000 cars off the road each year. pic.twitter.com/iWUBOBTdvF — Catherine McKenna ���� (@cathmckenna) April 8, 2019

$12 million to a company making billions in profits & whose shareholders rejected a living wage for their employees.



Instead of prioritizing handouts to rich corporations, how about we make life more affordable for people trying to retrofit their home to be more enviro-friendly? https://t.co/ABatuIHpiq — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 8, 2019

When it becomes easier to make $ by lobbying politicians than by offering a better product or service, entrepreneurs turn into corporate parasites.



Bombardier for example has played this game for decades and raked in billions in government aid.



I will put an end to it. https://t.co/1TW1RLzvhW — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) April 9, 2019

Come on. This company just posted enormous profits, was involved the bread price-fixing scandal, and fought increases to the minimum wage. The Weston family is among... https://t.co/XR9tfwvSbR — Larry Updike (@LarryUpdike) April 9, 2019