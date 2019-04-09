$12M government funding for Loblaw attracts outrage
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 9:55AM EDT
A government funding announcement involving Canada’s largest grocery store operator has some people questioning why public dollars are going to a large and profitable company.
Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna announced Monday that the government is giving Loblaw Companies Ltd. $12 million to install lower-emission refrigeration systems in 370 of its stores.
The company says the new refrigeration systems will reduce its overall carbon footprint by 23 per cent.
The money is coming from a $450-million federal fund designed to help businesses, not-for-profit groups and lower-tier governments cut their emissions levels.
News of the funding received a largely negative reaction on social media, with people questioning the merits of giving government money to Loblaw, a company which reported $221 million in profit in its fourth quarter.
Some Twitter users also questioned the wisdom of giving $12 million to a company that has admitted to taking part in an industry-wide, 16-year conspiracy to fix the price of bread.
Others noted that Loblaw shareholders recently voted down a motion to pay all of the company’s employees a living wage.
Opposition politicians also weighed in, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh saying the government should not be “prioritizing handouts to rich corporations” and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier saying “corporate parasites” prefer “lobbying politicians” to “offering a better product or service.”