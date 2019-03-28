1,500 jobs impacted as FCA cuts shift at Windsor, Ont. plant
Workers arrive for their shift at the Chrysler (FCA) assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 5:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 6:17PM EDT
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Canada is eliminating a third shift at its automotive plant in Windsor, Ont., impacting 1,500 jobs.
The company said it’s cutting back to two shifts at the plant starting on Sept. 30.
“The Company will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority,” Fiat Chrysler said in a statement.
The plant, which produces the Chrysler Pacifica, employs 6,104 workers, according to the FCA website.
Earlier this week, FCA announced it was shuttering the Windsor plant -- and another one in Brampton -- for weeks in April amid softening sales.
Unifor Local 444 is holding a news conference later today to discuss the restructuring.
