‘We were all in a relationship’: Woman testifies against Maloneys in human trafficking trial

A woman who admitted to being in a sexual relationship with two other women and alleged labour traffickers Amber and Lauriston Maloney, came forward Monday to testify for the Crown against the Maloneys in their Barrie, Ont. human trafficking trial.

Oro-Medonte mayor and many others speak to ongoing struggles following storm

Hydro One says power has been restored to 96 per cent of customers impacted by last weekend’s ice storm, but many are still struggling with the aftermath.

Multiple places remain under state of emergency following historic late-March storm

Several communities across the region remain under a state of emergency following the late-March ice storm that swept through the area causing a ruckus.

Car left dangling from tangled wires in Barrie

One car was left dangling from a bunch of tangled wires in Barrie over the weekend.

Fisherman rescued on Lake Rosseau after falling through thin ice

One fisherman was rescued late Sunday night after falling into the freezing waters of Lake Rosseau.

Picture This: Spring Wildlife

Blowing snow on its way to central Ontario

Environment Canada is expecting a snowy evening ahead.

Driver busted after hitting officer with car door while fleeing police

Young driver busted after he attempts to flee police in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Barrie steps up to help Oro-Medonte Township as it continues under a State of Emergency

Huntsville Circle K robbed

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a person of interest in a gas station robbery in Huntsville.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment indoors during prolonged outage: OPP

If you are running a generator or any gas-powered appliance in your home during the extended power outage, you may be at risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, and that can be deadly, according to police in Orillia.

Some schools still closed Monday following storm aftermath

Several schools will remain closed on Monday following ongoing power outages from last weekend’s ice storm.

Local players return reigning champions at Women’s 2025 Bell Hockey Classic

The spirit of hockey and camaraderie was radiating this past weekend at the 2025 Bell Hockey Classic, a tradition that dates back over 120 years.

Locals gather to celebrate dual Hindu festivals: Ram Navami and Chaitra Navratri

The South Shore Community Centre in Barrie was filled with vibrant energy and devotion on Sunday as people near and far gathered to celebrate two special Hindu festivals: Ram Navami and Chaitra Navratri.

Police need help tracking down suspects linked to Tottenham break and enter

Police from the Nottawasaga Detachment are investigating a break and enter in a Tottenham home.