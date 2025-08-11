ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Teen faces slew of charges related to restricted firearms and drugs

By Julianna Balsamo

Published

A 17-year-old male youth from Barrie was found to be in possession of cannabis and while being arrested, a satchel he was wearing was searched and a loaded semi-automatic firearm as well as suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, Canadian currency and paraphernalia related to the sale of illegal drugs was seized. (Barrie Police)