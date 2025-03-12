ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Simcoe County District School Board joins lawsuit against Meta, TikTok and Snapchat

Published

Local school board joins social media lawsuit The Simcoe County District School Board joins a lawsuit against multiple social media companies.


















