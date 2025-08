Province invests $89M to help seniors age ‘safely at home’

Second from right: Sarah Mills, director and chief of paramedics for the County of Simcoe. Fourth from right: Natalia Kusendova-Bashta, Minister of Long-Term Care, Fifth from right: Basil Clarke, County of Simcoe warden. Sixth from right: Doug Downey, Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte MPP, Seventh from right: Andrea Khanjin, Barrie—Innisfil MPP