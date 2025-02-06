ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Police investigation underway in Alliston neighbourhood, 3 arrested

By Kim Phillips

Published

3 arrested in Alliston police investigation Three people are in police custody as part of a police investigation in an Alliston neighbourhood on Tuesday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.