ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Out-of-town driver charged with allegedly speeding 133km/h on county road

By Kim Phillips

Published

Nottawasaga OPP Traffic Unit conducts a traffic stop on County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio on Thurs., April 24, 2025, after allegedly clocking a vehicle speeding 133km/h along the posted 80km/h road. (OPP)