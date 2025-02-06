ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Oncologist shortage in Owen Sound limits hospital's ability to treat cancer patients

By Mike Lang

Published

Owen Sound hospital redirecting cancer patients Brightshores Health Shores has begun redirecting cancer patients due to a shortage of oncologists.


















