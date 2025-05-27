ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

It’s been 32 years since a deadly tornado ripped through Simcoe County

By Adam Ward - CTV Barrie

Published

CTV Barrie: Emergency crews remember Firefighters were among the first on scene when a destructive tornado hit the region 30 years ago. Heather Butts has their story.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.