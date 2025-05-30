ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

‘Incurable pedophile’, Recently married Shayne Lund appears before parole board

By Mike Arsalides

Published

Married pedophile Shayne Lund wants name change Lund pleaded guilty in 2016 to 35 sex crimes including girls as young as two. He is now 31 and is serving an indefinite sentence.


















