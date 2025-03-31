ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

‘I was shocked,’ Barrie auto dealer wins big with instant lottery ticket

By Kim Phillips

Published

Bradley Collyer of Barrie, Ont. won the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $66,330.20 on March 6, 2025. He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play, bringing his total winnings to $71,330.20. (OLG)