Barrie

Four-legged, tail-wagging member of the Barrie Police retires after 11 years of service

By Julianna Balsamo

Published

A long-serving member of the Barrie Police Service is retiring, and to say that he has served and protected his community, is an understatement. Serge, who is a German Shepherd, has been the partner of Barrie Police Constable Matt Abofs since 2014. (Barrie Police)