ADVERTISEMENT

Barrie

Allegedly stolen vehicles found during police raid in New Tecumseth, 5 arrested

By Kim Phillips

Published

OPP recovered a2017 Jaguar XF Sedan valued at $30K, a U-Haul van valued at $15K, and a U-Haul trailer valued at $6K, following a search at a property in New Tecumseth on Tues., April 15, 2025. (Source: OPP)