

Relaxnews





Yamaha has announced a special edition of its star sports bike. The YZF-R1 GYTR "20th Anniversary" edition is a racetrack-ready circuit motorcycle that will land in just 20 units, priced at €39,500 each.

The Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR "20th Anniversary" edition lands in the livery used by the Yamaha Factory Racing Team when they smashed their own record, winning a fourth consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours title.

Yamaha has pulled out all the stops to celebrate its sports bike's 20th anniversary, loading this special edition with various GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) equipment, including quick throttle, spark plugs and the communication control unit (CCU).

Only 20 numbered units of this special-edition bike will be made. Each will be fine-tuned with their new owner in mind. The first shipments are due in March 2019.

The motorcycle is for circuit use only and cannot be registered for road usage.