Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR '20th Anniversary' is a racetrack-ready special edition
Yamaha will produce only 20 units of its YZF-R1 GYTR "20th Anniversary" edition motorcycles. (Yamaha)
Relaxnews
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 7:10AM EST
Yamaha has announced a special edition of its star sports bike. The YZF-R1 GYTR "20th Anniversary" edition is a racetrack-ready circuit motorcycle that will land in just 20 units, priced at €39,500 each.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR "20th Anniversary" edition lands in the livery used by the Yamaha Factory Racing Team when they smashed their own record, winning a fourth consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours title.
Yamaha has pulled out all the stops to celebrate its sports bike's 20th anniversary, loading this special edition with various GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) equipment, including quick throttle, spark plugs and the communication control unit (CCU).
Only 20 numbered units of this special-edition bike will be made. Each will be fine-tuned with their new owner in mind. The first shipments are due in March 2019.
The motorcycle is for circuit use only and cannot be registered for road usage.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Fire risk forces Ford to recall 410K F-Series pickup trucks in the U.S.
- AP Explains: Nissan's ex-chair spending Christmas in custody
- Toyota teases 2019 Supra's power with clip of its roaring engine
- Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR '20th Anniversary' is a racetrack-ready special edition
- Uber restarts modified self-driving testing in Toronto focused on AI