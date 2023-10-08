Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.
Union president Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73 per cent of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.
The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.
The deal included a 19 per cent pay raise over the life of the contract.
Fain said in his letter to Volvo Trucks' head of labour relations that employees working early Monday will exit the factories after performing tasks needed to prevent damage to company equipment.
The workers are in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military laboured into Monday to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The toll passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
Global Affairs says it is aware of reports of Canadian killed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza Strip
Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports that one Canadian has died and two others are missing in the wake of an attack on Israel by Hamas forces, marking the latest escalation in the decades-long conflict.
DEVELOPING Israel taking 'significant military steps' in response to Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it has brought in special forces to try to wrest control of four sites from Hamas fighters in response to the militant group's unprecedented incursion into Israel.
Are people more disrespectful, unkind since the pandemic? Experts say yes and here's why
People from across Canada are experiencing a different way of living since the onset of COVID-19. Here's how the pandemic has changed how we view society and each other today.
'Most challenging Thanksgiving:' Long weekend marked with soaring food bank use
Food banks across Canada continue to face soaring need this Thanksgiving, with one executive warning that things could quickly get worse.
Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildings
Police in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Canadians stuck in Israel as flights are cancelled, embassy closed for Thanksgiving
Some Canadians said they were stuck in Israel amid deadly fighting Sunday, as airlines cancelled flights out of the country and reaching the Canadian Embassy on a holiday weekend proved difficult.
NHL stars reflect on Patrice Bergeron's legacy: 'Perfect hockey player, perfect guy'
When the record-setting, Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins suffered a stunning Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in last spring's playoffs, the teary-eyed, 37-year-old Patrice Bergeron threw a curve and embraced each of his teammates on the ice in the moments following that crushing defeat.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
-
Afghan Canadians unite to offer support following deadly earthquake
Afghans across Canada have gathered together to support one another and plan fundraisers as they scour the news for details about an earthquake that rocked their home country on Saturday, reportedly killing more than 2,000 people.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
These books are being used to train AI. No one told the authors
Almost 200,000 books are being used to train artificial intelligence systems by some of the biggest companies in technology. The problem? No one told the authors.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
Entertainment
-
'The Exorcist: Believer' takes possession of box office with US $27.2 million opening
'The Exorcist: Believer' spun heads and drove off all foes at the box office. Facing competition from no major new releases, the latest resurrection of the demonic franchise brought in US $27.2 million in North America in its opening weekend for Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.