Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday

DETROIT -

Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.

Union president Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73 per cent of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.

The deal included a 19 per cent pay raise over the life of the contract.

Fain said in his letter to Volvo Trucks' head of labour relations that employees working early Monday will exit the factories after performing tasks needed to prevent damage to company equipment.

The workers are in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.