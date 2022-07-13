Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs

Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs

Ulrich Kranz, co-Founder & CEO of Canoo, arrives in his first electric van model at the AutoMobility LA auto show, on Nov. 19, 2019. (Damian Dovarganes / AP) Ulrich Kranz, co-Founder & CEO of Canoo, arrives in his first electric van model at the AutoMobility LA auto show, on Nov. 19, 2019. (Damian Dovarganes / AP)

MORE AUTOS NEWS