VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, the Volkswagen logo is seen on a car during the Car Show in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP / Michael Probst, File) In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, the Volkswagen logo is seen on a car during the Car Show in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP / Michael Probst, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS