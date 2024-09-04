Autos

    • Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric

    This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File) This Feb. 6, 2020, file photo shows the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
    Share

    Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle (SUV).

    The Swedish automaker said earlier on Wednesday that it had abandoned its ambition to sell only fully electric cars by 2030, and would instead allow plug-in vehicles as well as some hybrid engine cars as part of its lineup at that time.

    "This balance between fully electric and plug-in hybrids is the right portfolio for the market of today, as the premium fully electric market is still developing in several key markets," the automaker said in a statement.

    The refreshed XC90 model will have a similar interior and features to its fully electric counterpart, the EX90.

    The order books for the updated XC90 opened on Wednesday, with production set to start later in the year and initial customer deliveries expected around year-end.

    (Reporting by Marie Mannes and Nick Carey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    • OC Transpo saving millions with delayed launch of Trillium Line

      OC Transpo is saving millions of dollars due to the delayed launch of the new Trillium Line, as testing continues on the north-south line between Bayview Station and Riverside South. The Transit Service Delivery and Rail Operations budget is forecasting an $18 million surplus in 2024, mainly due to the delayed launch of the Trillium Line.

    • Ottawa skate and snowboard shop closing after 31 years

      Ottawa's oldest and largest independent skate and snowboarding shop is closing its doors this fall. Top of the World says "with a heavy heart" that it made "the difficult decision to shut down our operations" as of Sept. 27.

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News