Volkswagen models recalled for airbag safety precaution

Multiple Volkswagen models have been recalled in Canada due to an airbag safety issue.

Recall notices published on Oct. 30 and updated Monday say the airbag issue affects vehicle models for certain years between 2006 and 2019, with 8,892 units affected.

The notices say that some Volkswagen vehicles have airbag inflators that could rupture during deployment, propelling fragments toward passengers and creating a risk of injury.

Airbags might deploy with more force than normal, causing the rupture, if they've been exposed to long-term high temperature and humidity that can degrade the propellant contained in the airbag, the notices say.

Volkswagen says it will notify owners of recalled vehicles by mail advising them to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the driver's side front airbag.

The notices say Canada's climate degrades the propellant slowly and the recall is being conducted as a precaution ahead of any future risk. The airbag inflators are expected to be replaced before their function is affected.

The complete list of recalled Volkswagen models is:

Volkswagen Passat 2006

Volkswagen Passat 2007

Volkswagen Passat 2012

Volkswagen Passat 2013

Volkswagen Passat 2014

Volkswagen Beetle 2017

Volkswagen Beetle 2018

Volkswagen Beetle 2019

On Thursday, CNN reported that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Volkswagen is recalling 114,478 vehicles of the same years and models in the U.S. because of safety concerns over airbags.