Volkswagen chairman condemns exhaust experiments on monkeys
A giant logo of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company's factory building in Wolfsburg, Germany on Sept. 26, 2015 . (AP / Michael Sohn)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 29, 2018 7:22AM EST
FRANKFURT -- The chairman of Volkswagen says that diesel exhaust tests involving monkeys were "totally incomprehensible" and the matter must be "investigated fully and unconditionally."
Monday's comments by Hans Dieter Poetsch, reported by the dpa news agency, come in the wake of a report by the New York Times that a research group funded by auto companies exposed monkeys to diesel exhaust from a late-model Volkswagen, while another group was exposed to fumes from an older Ford pickup.
The experiments were carried out in 2014 before Volkswagen was caught using software that let vehicles cheat on vehicle emissions. They were intended to show modern diesel technology had solved the problem of excess emissions.
The report was followed by one in the Stuttgarter Zeitung that the now-closed research group also experimented on humans.