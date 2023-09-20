Unifor president Lana Payne says deal with Ford solidifies foundations
Unifor national president Lana Payne says the union's tentative deal with Ford Motor Co. will solidify the foundations on which it will continue to bargain gains for generations of autoworkers in Canada.
The union reached the tentative contract late Tuesday night after extending a Monday strike deadline by 24 hours.
The new tentative agreement covers more than 5,600 workers at Ford facilities in Canada.
Along with higher wages, Unifor had said its other key priorities are pensions and issues around job security and the transition to electric vehicles.
The agreement, which still needs to be ratified by union members, is expected to set expectations for Unifor's contract talks with General Motors and Stellantis.
The tentative deal with Ford comes as U.S. autoworkers continue to strike against Ford as well as at General Motors and Stellantis plants.
