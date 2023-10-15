Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
The newly bargained agreement covers more than 4,300 workers at the Oshawa Assembly Plant, St. Catharines Powertrain Plant and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre in Ontario.
Unifor national president Lana Payne expressed pride in GM workers' solidarity throughout the strike action and for ratifying the contract.
"This agreement reflects true collective bargaining," Payne said in a statement Sunday.
"Our goal was to bring more fairness and equity to auto workplaces and to lift everyone up. We did that."
General Motors agreed to follow the terms set by the Ford contract about 12 hours after Unifor members went on strike last week at GM's Oshawa assembly plant, St. Catharines propulsion plant and Woodstock parts distribution centre.
The terms of the deal matched the contract agreed to last month at Ford Motor Co., where 54 per cent of union members voted to accept the deal.
The agreement cuts the wage progression grid from eight to four years, reducing the time it takes for workers to reach the top rate of pay. The union said that it is especially significant for workers at the Oshawa Assembly Plant, where the majority of them were hired when the plant reopened in 2021.
Wages for top-of-scale workers in production is to increase by 20 per cent and 25 per cent for skilled trades. The agreement also brings back the cost-of-living allowance for the first time since 2008 to help protect workers' wages from inflationary pressure and will benefit retirees with a new quarterly universal health allowance.
The agreement is also to help many part-time workers across GM facilities take permanent full-time roles.
Unifor will now turn its attention to reaching the same terms with Stellantis.
The company has more than 8,000 employees at two assembly plants and a casting plant, and has a larger footprint than either Ford or GM.
Payne said she is expecting more tough negotiations ahead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2023.
MORE AUTOS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Actor Suzanne Somers, who played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom "Three's Company," has died at 76, her publicist says.
ONE-ON-ONE Israel ground offensive in Gaza 'pretty close,' Netanyahu adviser says
An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground offensive in Gaza is 'pretty close' to unfolding, after a decision was taken to 'hit back and hit back hard,' according to a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.
Michael Caine announces retirement, confirming ‘The Great Escaper’ will be his last film
Michael Caine, the British film star whose career has spanned eight decades and featured movies from 'The Italian Job' to 'The Dark Knight,' has confirmed his retirement from acting.
With eight flights complete and two set for Monday, Canada assessing demand for continued military evacuations
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Politics
-
5 Canadians killed in Israel-Hamas war, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
-
NDP to campaign on pharmacare if it backs out of Liberal deal: national director
The federal New Democrats plan to make pharmacare a central issue in the next election if the Liberals do not meet the bar the opposition party has set for legislation to reduce the cost of prescription drugs.
-
With eight flights complete and two set for Monday, Canada assessing demand for continued military evacuations
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Entertainment
-
Suzanne Somers dead at 76; actor played Chrissy Snow on past U.S. TV sitcom 'Three's Company'
Actor Suzanne Somers, who played Chrissy Snow on past US TV sitcom "Three's Company," has died at 76, her publicist says.
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'