Unifor extends Ford negotiations for 24 hours after receiving 'substantive offer'
Unifor and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to negotiate after the union extended a strike deadline by 24 hours.
The union pushed back the deadline that had been set to expire late Monday night after it says it received a "substantive offer" from Ford.
However, the union says its members should continue to maintain strike readiness.
Unifor is negotiating with Ford in hopes of reaching a pattern agreement that serves as the basis for contracts at General Motors and Stellantis.
Ford says it will continue to work collaboratively with the union to create a blueprint for the automotive industry that supports a vibrant and sustainable future in Canada.
Unifor has said it is focused on increasing wages, improving pensions, and securing good jobs in a future set to be dominated by electric vehicles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.
