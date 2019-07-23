

On Monday, an Uber spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company is currently testing in various cities across the United States a monthly plan that offers subscribers free UberEats deliveries, free Jump bike and scooter access, and price protection for every ride.

According to TechCrunch, which recently spoke with an Uber representative, the company is actively testing a "Pass," which would bundle UberEats food deliveries, Jump bike and scooter access, and the original ride-hailing service in one monthly plan.

Currently in pilot phase, different versions of this Uber Pass are being tested in Chicago and San Francisco. In the latter city, for example, the Pass is available for $24.99 per month; it includes price protection on every ride, free deliveries on UberEats, and free Jump bike and scooter rides.

When asked for feedback by TechCrunch, an Uber spokesperson stated that, "From meals to wheels and everything in between, we're always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs."

Earlier this year, Uber was testing other variations of bundled subscription plans including those that just combine Eats with its ride-hailing service plan, Ride Pass.

For the same price as the Pass currently being tested, Uber offers Ride Pass in select cities. The plan protects ride prices and offers subscribers up to 30 minutes of free Jump bike and scooter use per day. Potentially, these users could gain access to more Uber benefits without increasing their payment.

As of right now, the Pass monthly subscription plan is undergoing testing in the United States. Public and global roll-out has not been announced.