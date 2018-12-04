Uber plans minibus service in traffic-mad Cairo
In this Oct. 7, 2013, file, photo, cars are bumper to bumper on a bridge in Cairo, Egypt. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 9:54AM EST
GIZA, Egypt -- Uber is launching a new minibus service in traffic-mad Cairo, Egypt's capital and the ride-sharing U.S. giant's fastest-growing market.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was to hold a news conference on Tuesday with the famed Giza pyramids in the background to elaborate on the plans.
Microbuses -- such as the ones Uber plans to use -- are notorious in Cairo. Often over-packed, speeding and veering across traffic lanes with little concern for traffic safety and other drivers, the vehicles are the only affordable method of travel for millions of people in Egypt, where public transport is chronically overloaded.
Uber drivers have come into conflict with taxis in Egypt, as in other countries.
But many in the country of 100 million people say the service provides cleaner vehicles and driver accountability.
