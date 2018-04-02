U.S. traffic safety board 'unhappy' over Tesla crash statement
In this Friday March 23, 2018 photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. (KTVU via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 9:03AM EDT
NEW YORK -- The National Transportation Safety Board in the U.S. is "unhappy" about Tesla's decision to release information in a fatal crash investigation involving its Autopilot system.
A vehicle using the semi-autonomous system crashed into a concrete lane divider in California last week, killing the driver. Tesla said that data shows the driver did not have his hands on the wheel, as recommended, and received several warnings from the system prior to the crash.
Christopher T. O'Neil is a spokesman for the NTSB. He says, "in each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely co-operative on assisting with the vehicle data." He adds, "the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla."
The NTSB says its next update will come in a preliminary report, which generally takes weeks.
