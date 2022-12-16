U.S. opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic

In this 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) In this 2019, photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

MORE AUTOS NEWS