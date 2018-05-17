

A resurgent TVR is set to unveil a limited-run Launch Edition version of its new Griffith sports car at the London Motor show that runs May 17 to 20 at London's ExCel arena. This will be the first public appearance of the car this year, and it comes just ahead of early customer cars going into production that won't be on the roads until 2019. Just 500 units of this Launch Edition are going to be produced, which will cost from £90,000 each before options.

The car is intended to be a rival for the likes of the Porsche 911, and it's a two-seat sports car built on an all-new platform that utilizes Gordon Murray's iStream architecture. The design of the car is extremely striking with considerable inspiration drawn from the original TVR Griffith and Tuscan models, but the new Griffith incorporates much more advanced aerodynamics to help increase performance.

Under the hood is a highly tuned version of Ford's tried and trusted 5.0-liter V-8 engine that can currently be found in a more moderate form in the Mustang GT. This version of the quad-cam powerplant has been tuned by Cosworth to develop a whopping 500 bhp, which means TVR's previously stated target of delivering 400 bhp-per tonne with this car has definitely been met.

What that all means is the car will be able to get to 62 mph from a standing start in less than four seconds, and will boast a top speed in excess of 200 mph. As has to be the case in a true sports car like this, the power is sent to the rear wheels and it gets there through a Tremec Magnum XL six-speed manual gearbox.

Those who like the idea of owning one of the first 500 Launch Edition versions of the new TVR Griffith can reserve one with a deposit of £5,000 (about US$6750), and they come painted in bespoke colors and also get their own version of the car's infotainment system. Although £90,000 (about US$121,500) is the quoted starting price, actual prices are expected to vary considerably due to the amount of trim and equipment options available.

The Griffith will be the first car to come from TVR under its new owners, who took over from Russian Nikolai Smolensky around four years ago.