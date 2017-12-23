

Relaxnews





It might not be arriving until late next year, but TVR is ramping up the anticipation for the all-new Griffith, with a teaser video of it undergoing testing out on the track.

The video provides the best look so far of the British manufacturer's new lightweight rival to the Aston Martin V8 Vantage in action. Viewers can also hear a preview of the noise its Cosworth-developed 5.0-litre V-8 makes.

TVR is reviving the Griffith name originally used back in 1964, and this all-new model was first seen earlier this year at the Goodwood Revival.

The Griffith will be very close to the size of its Aston Martin V8 Vantage rival, which also means that it will be smaller than the likes of the Porsche 911 and the Jaguar F-Type.

What sets the TVR apart is its carbon composite structure -- it will weigh in at less than 1,250 kg.

The Griffith will be powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter Cosworth V-8 rated at 500 bhp with a six-speed manual gearbox. The engineers are aiming for a power-to-weight ratio of 400 bhp per tonne. TVR has already confirmed a top speed in excess of 200 mph, and the Griffith should be able to get to 60 mph from a standing start in less than four seconds.

In some ways, TVR is taking a traditional approach to the new car by employing ground-effect aerodynamics like a completely flat floor, instead of ungainly add-ons such as a large rear wing or front splitter. The manufacturer claims the Griffith's design favours "intelligent engineering over electronic driver aids," but it will feature modern aids such as ABS and a configurable traction control system.

Production is expected to get underway late in 2018 with Launch Editions priced from £90,000 (€101,678). And unlike some limited-edition performance cars like the McLaren Senna that are sold out before we even hear about them, a number of the 500 Griffith Launch Editions being produced are still available.